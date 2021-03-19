Tabu and Rasaku for Tabadamu

Defending Fiji Bitter Marist 7s champion Tabadamu has released their squad that will feature in the three days tournament.

National rep Kavekini Tabu and Fiji 7s squad member Kaminieli Rasaku have been included in the side.

Rasaku who has been playing for Jerry Tuwai’s LAR Barbarians for the past year is not part of the shadow national team at the Marist 7s.

Former national reps Jone Vota and younger brother Beniamino Vota, Glen Cakautini and Daniele Cakaunivalu are the other experienced players in the team along with stocky winger Netani Nadavo.

Tabadamu won the Marist for four years in a row from 2015 to 2018 before missing out in 2019 and last year they defeated Police White 22-19 in the final.

The side will play Lami Cavaliers in their first pool match tomorrow.

Tabadamu Team for Marist 7s

Jone Vota

Beni Vota

Kavekini Tabu

Tomasi Bulai

Gabby Bose

Dani Cakaunivalu

Petero Kelenavanua

Kaminieli Rasaku

Netani Nadavo

Tobia Matavura

Beni Tiko

Semisi Tasere

Glen Cakautini