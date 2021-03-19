Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Sevens

Tabu and Rasaku for Tabadamu

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 25, 2021 6:39 am

Defending Fiji Bitter Marist 7s champion Tabadamu has released their squad that will feature in the three days tournament.

National rep Kavekini Tabu and Fiji 7s squad member Kaminieli Rasaku have been included in the side.

Rasaku who has been playing for Jerry Tuwai’s LAR Barbarians for the past year is not part of the shadow national team at the Marist 7s.

Article continues after advertisement

Former national reps Jone Vota and younger brother Beniamino Vota, Glen Cakautini and Daniele Cakaunivalu are the other experienced players in the team along with stocky winger Netani Nadavo.

Tabadamu won the Marist for four years in a row from 2015 to 2018 before missing out in 2019 and last year they defeated Police White 22-19 in the final.

The side will play Lami Cavaliers in their first pool match tomorrow.

Tabadamu Team for Marist 7s
Jone Vota
Beni Vota
Kavekini Tabu
Tomasi Bulai
Gabby Bose
Dani Cakaunivalu
Petero Kelenavanua
Kaminieli Rasaku
Netani Nadavo
Tobia Matavura
Beni Tiko
Semisi Tasere
Glen Cakautini

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.