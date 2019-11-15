Tabadamu wins Marist 7s title

Tabadamu has won the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s final after beating Police White 22-19.

Iosefo Masi scored a hat-trick in the final for Tabadamu.

Masi started their campaign in the final with a try in the opening minute.

Livai Ikanikoda and Waisea Nacuqu later combined with Suliano Volivoli before Sakeo Railoa was put into space and he raced away for a converted try for a 7-5 lead to Police White.

Tabadamu try scorer Masi was later sent off for a dangerous tackle on Nacuqu before Police regrouped and just moments later Volivoli ran through for their second converted try.

However, Masi struck on the struck on the stroke of halftime after spending two minutes in the bin with a try as they trail 12-14.

In the second spell, Tabadamu started well with a try in the corner which was Masi’s third.

Josevani Soro sealed the win when he scored Tabadamu’s fourth try for a 22-14 lead.

Fiji 7s squad member Rusiate Nasove had the final say for Police with a try but it was not enough as Tabadamu won 22-19.

Tabadamu won the Marist for four years in a row from 2015 to 2018.

Former Tabadamu player and Police White forward Joseva Talacolo was named the player of the tournament.



Police White won $5000 while Tabadamu took home $15,000.

Looking at other finals results, Striders beat Marist Seahawks 27-5, Dominion Brothers beat Marist 10-0 in the Under-21 final.

Army Green defeated Ratu Filise 20-5 in the Shield final.

Uluinakau won the Bowl final beating Eastern Saints 12-5 while Raiwasa Taveuni took out the Plate title following their 12-5 win over Wardens Gold.