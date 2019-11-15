Tabadamu side banks on 8th man

The Tabadamu 7s side believes the 8th man factor will guide them again in their own tournament which starts tomorrow at Nadi’s Prince Charles Park.

According to the team trainer, Basilio Tikiko, support is something that has been part of their winning equation since the club was formed.

Heading into the 2nd Basic Homes Tabadamu 7s tournament tomorrow, Tikiko says with Clermont Stallions, Nawaka Black and Raiwasa Tagimoucia Taveuni in their pool, they will need the much-needed support from their fans.

“Urging all supporters of the Tabadamu team to show up in numbers. We know the tournament has been shifted from Nausori to Nadi but we plead to our fans to turn up and support the team.”

Tabadamu defeated Police 12-0 in last year’s final at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The two-day event kicks off tomorrow at Prince Charles Park, Nadi with the gates opening at 8am and the first match to start at 9am.

Meanwhile, the Managers briefing will be held at Nalagi Conference Room at 7pm today.

The Youth competition will be held on Saturday.