Tabadamu ready to defend title

Providing a platform for future rugby stars is the focus of the Tabadamu rugby 7s club.

With most of their players unemployed, trainer Basilio Tikiko says the club is providing a pathway for the players to establish a name for themselves.

“A few clubs have been keeping a close eye on some of our players and a few major teams have requested a few of our players to take part in tournaments overseas. Most of the players hope to one day don the national 7s jersey and represent Fiji.”

Former national 7s reps Jone Vota, Manueli Laqai, Leo Naikasau, Samu Bale, Luke Lutunavanua and Glen Cakautini will feature for the side at the 2nd Basic Homes Tabadamu 7s this weekend at Nadi’s Prince Charles Park.

Tabadamu is also the defending champions of their own tournament after beating Police 12-0 in the final at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori last year.