Sevens
Tabadamu progresses to Wairiki 7s semis
December 5, 2020 11:55 am
Marist and Savusavu 7s champs Tabadamu books spot in Wairiki 7s semifinals [SOURCE: WAIRIKI 7S/FACEBOOK]
Tabadamu is the last team to claim a spot in the main cup competition of the 13th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s.
The side beat a strong St Joseph Brothers team from Taveuni 17 -5.
Tabadamu is the current Fiji Bitter Marist 7s and Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s.
$8,000 is up for grabs in the main cup competition.
