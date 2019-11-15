Tabadamu progresses to Wairiki 7s semis

Tabadamu is the last team to claim a spot in the main cup competition of the 13th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s.

The side beat a strong St Joseph Brothers team from Taveuni 17 -5.

Tabadamu is the current Fiji Bitter Marist 7s and Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s.

$8,000 is up for grabs in the main cup competition.