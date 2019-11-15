Tabadamu progresses to quarterfinals

Tabadamu has started day one of their own tournament on a high and they have progressed to the quarterfinal tomorrow.

The defending Basic Homes Tabadamu 7s champion is tipped to retain their title but club founder Setefano Cakau believes they still have a lot of work to do.

Tabadamu won their pool games today but despite their impressive performances, former national rep Cakau says the first tournament of the year is always tough.

Article continues after advertisement

‘It’s just because the boys are back from the festive period it’s a bit hard for them to gain their fitness back so I think it’s a bit hard for all other teams’.

The former national captain was impressed by some of the players strutting their stuff today at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

‘In watching few teams and few players playing around here I think we have some good and talented players which can represent our national team in the future’.

22 out of the 24 confirmed teams turned up today as Clermont and BLK Stallions didn’t participate due to some technical issues regarding their registrations.

The quarterfinals will be held tomorrow plus the youth competition as well.