Sevens

Tabadamu pioneer back for Marist 7s

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 17, 2022 12:52 pm
Josateki Tuilawaki

One of the players who started the journey with Tabadamu 7s in 2013 is back with the side.

After spending more than eight years playing in Australia, Josateki Tuilawaki has rejoined Tabadamu, hoping to bring glory back to the club.

Tuilawaki says he’s glad to be back with the team.

“Majority of the players who started the Tabadamu team have gone overseas while others have joined local clubs like the Police. There are only a few of us that is left, and I am ready to learn from these younger players and help to lift Tabadamu back to where it once was.”

The Namosi man is confident they have what it takes to lift the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s title again next week.

“I think with this team, we have what it takes to win the Marist 7s title one more time. We have been working hard and we want that win.”

Tabadamu won the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s from 2015 to 2018 before lifting the title again in 2020, however, last year they lost to the national side in the final.

The Marist 7s kicks off next Thursday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.