Tabadamu out to make first final

The Tabadamu 7s side wants to make their first final appearance in the Fun Flavor Super 7s Series at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Despite losing their first match to Eastern Saints, the side managed to turn things around winning their last two matches and qualifying for the quarterfinals.

They beat Police White 14-12 and Ratu Filise 14-12.

Coach Ulaiasi Bolelailai says they need to take it up a notch tomorrow during the quarterfinal.

“We are confident that our young development, talented Tabadamu team are coming up and it will be a challenge and we’ll be making sure that we will be staying there and focused on what’s expected to us to deliver on the ground”.

Bolelailai says they are also proud of the young players today as they have proved themselves.

The men’s quarterfinals will kick off tomorrow at 9am.