Sevens
Tabadamu knocks out Wardens
March 26, 2022 12:45 pm
Action from the Tabadamu vs Wardens clash
Wardens have bowed out of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s cup eliminations after going down in a hard-fought match against 2020 champions Tabadamu.
Tabadamu proved to be a stronger side winning 14-7 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
The two were tied 7-all at halftime after a first try from Basilio Nukumate followed by Tabadamu’s Simione Daunikoro.
Article continues after advertisement
Both tries were converted.
The two sides struggled to find the try-line in the second half, but Tabadamu’s Beniamino Vota, at last, crossed over to give the final say.
Tabadamu will be gunning for a Marist 7s title after going down to the Fiji National side last year in the final.
In another main elimination, Fiji Barbarians defeated Veiyasana Providers 17-0 and Fiji Warriors beat Fire 12-0.
Advertisement