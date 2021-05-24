Home

Sevens

Tabadamu knocks out Wardens

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 26, 2022 12:45 pm
Action from the Tabadamu vs Wardens clash

Wardens have bowed out of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s cup eliminations after going down in a hard-fought match against 2020 champions Tabadamu.

Tabadamu proved to be a stronger side winning 14-7 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The two were tied 7-all at halftime after a first try from Basilio Nukumate followed by Tabadamu’s Simione Daunikoro.

Both tries were converted.

The two sides struggled to find the try-line in the second half, but Tabadamu’s Beniamino Vota, at last, crossed over to give the final say.

Tabadamu will be gunning for a Marist 7s title after going down to the Fiji National side last year in the final.

In another main elimination, Fiji Barbarians defeated Veiyasana Providers 17-0 and Fiji Warriors beat Fire 12-0.

