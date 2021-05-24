Tabadamu is Wairiki 7s champion

CKs Tabadamu has won the 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s title.

The side beat a gutsy Wardens side 19 – 12 in the final of the main cup competition.

Article continues after advertisement

They scored three tries to Wardens two to claim the victory at the Wairiki Parish Ground in Taveuni.

National 7s rep Iowane Teba joined the side following his return from the Dubai leg of the HSBC World 7s Series.