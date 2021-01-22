Tabadamu goes for exposure

Tabadamu Rugby club believes the continuous 7s tournaments is helping their players upskill their talent.

The Navua based club was part of the inaugural Super 7s Series and is now also part of the Uprising 7s tournament.

Manager Basilio Cakaunivalu says they are blessed to be part of a tournament where club agents from all across the world will be watching.

“Sevens in Fiji is top tier and every year, players improve so we want to take this opportunity not only to win but to showcase our talent and maybe be able to impress selectors”

He says after finishing sixth in the Super 7s Series last week, the team is fine tuning their weaknesses for this weekend.

Tabadamu is in Pool B with Uluinakau, Fire and Gau Kacau Knights.

In pool A is Fiji 1, Uprising, Cross of Victory and Veiyasan Providers.

In pool C is Police, Yamacia, Dominion Brothers and Waidrauso Brothers.

Pool D will see Ratu Filise, Lami Cavaliers, Army and Wardens.

The Uprising 7s tournament will kick off on Friday at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.