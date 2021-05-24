Home

Tabadamu desperate for final finish

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 2, 2022 6:19 am

Tabadamu Rugby will up the ante to take down other 7s rivals at the Fun Flavor Super 7s Series this weekend.

In the last Super 7s Series, the side finished in fifth place and is desperate for a win this time.

Team official Jale Melovatu says the game plan will be similar but the players just need to push abit harder.

Melovatu adds they are expecting a tough match against top teams.

“We just want to improve from where we left off, last season it wasn’t a good ending and that is what we want to improve on, there are teams to beat this weekend and we look forward”

The side boasts two new national 7s reps Josevani Soro and Avete Kelevanua.

Melovatu says the presence of Soro and Kelevanua in the team will boost its performance this weekend.

Tabadamu is pooled with LAR Barbarians, Wadigi Salvo, and Stallions in the series which kick-off on Thursday.

In other pools, defending champions Police Blue is in Pool A with Ratu Filise, Uluinakau, and Devo Babas.

In Pool B is Raiwasa Taveuni, Police White, Fire and Nawaka.

Pool C has Army, Wardens, Eastern Saints, and Dominion Brothers.

You can watch the first Super Series leg at Lawaqa Park which starts on Thursday LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.

