Tabadamu aim for another win

The champion Tabadamu side is gunning for the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s title this year.

Manager Ulaiasi Bolalailai says like any other team, their goal is to take the trophy back with them.

The Tabadamu side recently won the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s last month as well as the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s in September.

Bolalailai says they are missing some key players in the likes of Jone Vota and Leo Naikasau, however, this will not affect their games.

“They are not here for this tournament. They have other commitments. We got a bunch of players, upcoming players that we bringing for this Wairiki 7s to expose them in big tournaments”.

Tabadamu opened their campaign with a win yesterday over Somosomo Whites 24 -5.

Today they take on St Joseph Brothers and Bayside Blacks.