Tabadamu 7s youth division pools drawn

The pool draws for the 2nd Basic Homes Tabadamu 7s tournament youth division has been announced.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Youth Division features 3 pool draws.

Interesting match-ups will be expected from the youth division as it will showcase Fiji’s next generation of rugby stars.

Article continues after advertisement

Pool A sees Vatukoko Highlanders, Koio, Sabeto and Aflame Brothers.

2019 cup-final runners up Sukuluan Brothers heads Pool B with St Gabriel, Fire and Nawaka.

Dominion Brothers lead Pool C with Naboutini, Naduruniu and Pacific Warriors Nairai.

Dominion Brothers is also the defending title holder of the Nadroga 7s tournament youth division, Mamaqa 7s, Radradra 7s and the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s.

The side will also feature in the Coral Coast 7s tournament in Sigatoka next week.

Pool matches will commence this Saturday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.