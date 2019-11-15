Tabadamu 7s tournament moved to Nadi

The second Tabadamu rugby 7s tournament will be held at a new venue this year.

Organizers have confirmed Nadi’s Prince Charles Park as the venue for their tournament next weekend.

Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava says the shift has been made in light of the current measles outbreak.

The two days tournament looks to feature 24 men’s teams, 16 youth teams and 12 women’s teams.

“The Tabadamu rugby 7s tournament has been moved to the western division because of the advice we’ve been getting from the Fiji Rugby Union and Ministry of Health that we need to move our tournament to the western division because of the measles outbreak. Nausori as the original venue for the tournament has been marked a red zone for the measles outbreak.”

Yamaivava is urging all participating teams to present medical reports confirming that players have been vaccinated for measles.

The Tabadamu 7s will be held next weekend at Prince Charles Park in Nadi and the winner will automatically qualify for the 2020 Coral Coast 7s.