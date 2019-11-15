Tabadamu 7s team defends their own tournament

The Tabadamu 7s team has successfully defended the title of their own tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

This is after they thrashed Raiwasa Resort Taveuni 33-10 in the Cup Final.

Despite trailing at halftime 7-10, the Setefano Cakau coached side scored 4 unanswered tries to Joe Soro, Glen Cakautini, Petero Nakelevanua and Paulo Nayacakalou after the break to lift the trophy.

Captain Terio Tamani also scored but in the first half.

Samu Tavanivalu and Selemo Raduva scored for Taveuni.

Tabadamu coach Setefano Cakau says that he is proud of the team for defending their title.

“I just told them in the first half when Taveuni scored we needed to get back on track and score. But they gave the chance back to Taveuni to come back at them. I told them not to give them the ball and possession.”

Tournament Director Mala Yamaivava says the two day 2nd Basic Homes Tabadamu 7s has been hailed a success.

“We are very thankful to all other teams like the Police teams, Wardens, Navy, the competition was very competitive and we are thankful for that.”

Meanwhile, Raiwasa Resort Taveuni and Uluinakau Babas have automatically qualified for the Fiji Coral Coast 7s next week at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.