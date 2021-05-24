Suva Rugby acknowledges Olympians

The Suva Rugby Union today celebrated the achievements of its Olympians who represented Fiji at the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Suva players Aminiasi Tuimaba, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Sireli Maqala, Iosefo Masi, Ratu Meli Derenalagi, Roela Radiniyavuni, Lavenia Tinai and Ana Maria Naimasi were acknowledged in a special ceremony.

Fijiana mentor and former Suva player and Coach Saiasi Fuli was also recognized.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere was the chief guest and he says these players showed true dedication and perseverance which is a classic example of what SRU works towards.

He congratulated the players and reminded them to stay dedicated and continue to be an inspiration to many young and upcoming players.

“What they have accomplished has planted seeds in the hearts and minds of young boys and girls around the country , with proper mentoring and guidance and we are sure to see more medals in the future and also better future citizens”.

Outgoing Suva Rugby President, Deputy Commander Humphrey Tawake says they will continue to strive and develop young talent to also make it to the world stage.