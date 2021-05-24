Home

Super Sevens Series will be shown live on FBC Sports

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 5, 2022 12:47 pm

There’s exciting news for rugby fans as the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will air the Fun Flavour Super Sevens Series live on its FBC Sports channel.

The three-day tournament, which starts tomorrow, will see 16 men’s and 12 women’s teams competing at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

FBC Manager TV Operations, Vinal Raj, says they’re happy to bring some live 7s action to all Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are very excited about bringing this to our Fijian viewers. This is our first 7s series for 2022. There will be a lot of exciting matches coming through. Our team is very excited to bring this coverage live for the people of Fiji, and the coverage will be on the FBC Sports channel.”

Teams like defending Champions Police Blue, Ratu Filise, Uluinakau, Raiwasa Taveuni, Police White, Fire, and newcomers Devo Babas will be part of the series.

