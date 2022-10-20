Super Series top eight for Coral Coast 7s

The top eight teams from the Fun Flavor Super Sevens Series will automatically qualify for the Coral Coast 7s.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Rugby Union Operations Officer Tiko Matawalu to FBC Sports.

Teams like Police Blue, Raiwasa Taveuni and Raiwasa Taveuni have booked their places for next year’s tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

The final leg of the series will be held tomorrow and Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

In the men’s competition, the Police sides are in pool A with Domion Brothers and Uluinakau while Raiwasa Taveuni, Wadigi Salvo, Gaunavou and Devo Babas are in group B.

Army, Barbarians, Fire and Nawaka are in pool C.

Wardens tops pool D which also have the likes of Ratu Filise, Eastern Saints and Daveta.

There’re 12 women’s teams who will battling for the top prize as well.

FRU chief executive John O’Connor says with the Hong Kong 7s just around the corner, it’s the ideal time to have the final leg of the series as it gives an opportunity to both Fiji and Fijiana 7s coaches to scout players and also monitor those who are in the extended squad.

The first match kicks off at 9am between Army women and Savusavu.