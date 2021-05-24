Home

Sevens

Super Series to be played over two days

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 15, 2022 5:37 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Fiji Rugby Union has decided to make changes to the second leg of the Fun Flavour Super Sevens Series to better suit spectators.

Chief Executive John O’Connor says the second leg will now be played over two days instead of three days.

O’Connor says they want fans to experience all the thrills from the Series.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have gone for two days so that the teams in the men and women competition can integrate allowing spectators to be able to watch them both at the same time. We felt that if ran the three days, then supporters usually comes on the second day to watch the men so we decided to go for the two days.”

The FRU CEO adds the second leg will be even more exciting as spectators will be present to cheer for their teams.

Nadi will host the second leg this Friday and Saturday at Prince Charles Park.

You can also watch the match live and exclusive on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

