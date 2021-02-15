Home

Super Series semi-finalists confirmed

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 20, 2021 12:16 pm
Action from the Raiwasa Taveuni vs Uluinakau quarter-final clash [Source: Fiji Rugby]

The semi-finalists for the second leg of the Super 7s Series has been confirmed.

Defending champions Police Blue are in for a tough battle as they face a consistent Raiwasa Taveuni outfit in the first semi-final.

Police Blue outclassed Wadigi Salvo 45-nil in the quarters while Raiwasa Taveuni defeated Uluinakau 29-7.

The second semi-final will see the LAR Barbarians laced with a number of national squad members take on Waisea Nacuqu and Police White.

LAR Barbarians earlier defeated Ratu Filise 17-nil while Police White beat Alasio Naduva and Army 19-10 to book their spots in the semi-final.

The competition continues at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

