Sevens
Super Series semi-finalists confirmed
February 20, 2021 12:16 pm
Action from the Raiwasa Taveuni vs Uluinakau quarter-final clash [Source: Fiji Rugby]
The semi-finalists for the second leg of the Super 7s Series has been confirmed.
Defending champions Police Blue are in for a tough battle as they face a consistent Raiwasa Taveuni outfit in the first semi-final.
Police Blue outclassed Wadigi Salvo 45-nil in the quarters while Raiwasa Taveuni defeated Uluinakau 29-7.
Article continues after advertisement
The second semi-final will see the LAR Barbarians laced with a number of national squad members take on Waisea Nacuqu and Police White.
LAR Barbarians earlier defeated Ratu Filise 17-nil while Police White beat Alasio Naduva and Army 19-10 to book their spots in the semi-final.
The competition continues at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.
Sponsored Links