Super Series leg two pools drawn

The pools for the second leg of the Fun Flavour Super Sevens Series has been drawn.

Leg one winners Wardens is in Pool A and is up for a tough competition against Jerry Tuwai’s LAR Barbarians, Eastern Saints and Wadigi Salvo.

Runners-up Police Blue will tussle against Fire, Dominion Brothers and Uluinakau in Pool B.

In Pool C, Filipo Bukayaro and Army is drawn alongside Tabadamu, Nawaka and Police White.

Raiwasa Taveuni is in Pool D with fourth place finishers, Ratu Filise, Stallions and a 16th team yet to be confirmed.

In the women’s division, Mt Masada is in Pool A with Marist and Waitui Waidroka.

Police is in Pool B with Lautoka and Fire Warden.

Yasawa heads Pool C and will face a physical Savusavu outfit and ACZ Old Girls.

Pool D sees Striders, Sea Hawks and Valkyries.

Leg two of the Super Sevens Series will be held at the Prince Charles Park from the 17th to the 19th of this month.