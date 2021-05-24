Home

Super Series crucial for Fijiana players

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 17, 2022 12:09 pm

The remaining legs of the Fun Flavour Super Sevens Series will be crucial for the Fijiana 7s players.

Fijiana 7s coach, Saiasi Fuli says they will continue to use the tournament as a testing and scouting ground.

He says they were able to try out a few combinations in the first leg with a few more to be tested this weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was a positive outing for other women’s teams because we managed to identify natural talent, other potential players to join our squad. They will play for their clubs again before we formalize the right extended squad, the one that we feel is the balanced one.”

The Fijiana squad members will play for their respective clubs in a bid to encourage healthy competition amongst the teams.

Leg two of the Super Sevens Series starts tomorrow at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

You can watch all the action live and exclusive on FBC Sports.

