Sauturaga saves Police Blue

National 7s rep Filipe Sauturaga scored a last-minute try to help Police Blue beat a courageous and determined Eastern Saints side in the third Cup quarter-final of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series.

Trailing 5-10, Sauturaga dotted down between the sticks for a 12-10 win.

Keponi Paul put Police in the lead with an unconverted try and Eastern Saints managed to sneak in as well before the break for a five-pointer.

Police copped two yellow cards in the first half but both teams were locked 5-all at halftime.

Eastern Saints started the second half well as they scored inside the first minute and nearly went in again moments later but were denied by the Police defense.

Police Blue will meet Wardens in the second semi-final.

Wardens beat Wadigi Salvo 21-5 in the quarter-final.

The Cup semi-final starts at 2:10pm and you can catch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.