Struggles motivate Daveua

Life struggles have taught Fijiana star Raijeli Daveua to work hard for her dreams.

This was something that motivated the Yasawa native at the Tokyo Olympic Games where the side created history by being the first Fijian female athletes to win a medal.

After being ridiculed for taking up rugby Daveua says she made it her goal to prove critics wrong.

“I went through a lot of struggles but I kept pushing myself, my mum and my dad they never had all those things, I believe in myself that I know that I have all those talent and gifts, I kept pushing myself and just to listen to them. In whatever we’ve been through and struggles I have to be on their side as well.”



Fijiana star Raijeli Daveua tries to stop NZ player [Source: FRU]

She says her challenges didn’t end there, she was injured at the 2019 Hamilton 7s and she says it was a blessing in disguise for her.

“I got injured when I went to Hamilton 7s and I got injured from their and it was a back to back 7s and I flew back to Fiji and then I got my rehab. I was so happy that the Olympics was moved into 2021, gave me time to do rehab and fit nicely back into the team.”

Though age is catching up, she says she wants to represent Fiji again in the next Olympics.