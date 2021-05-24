Home

Sevens

Strong start for All Blacks 7s

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 25, 2022 10:54 am
Action from the NZ vs Marist match [Source: All Blacks 7s/twitter]

The New Zealand 7s side made a strong statement in its first pool match at the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

The All Blacks thrashed Marist 36-0 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Marist was able to hold the international team in the first few minutes of the match before the All Blacks broke through with two unconverted tries to Caleb Tangitau.

Article continues after advertisement

Tries to Leroy Carter and Trael Joass put New Zealand in a comfortable 22-0 lead at the breather.

New Zealand punished Marist for an early mistake in the second half seeing Carter running through for his second try.

Marist just didn’t have any answers for the All Blacks who had the last say with another converted try to Moses Leo.

The Marist 7s continues at Laucala and you can watch it live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

