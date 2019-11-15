Strong base and depth for new Fijiana squad

The inclusion of six new players in the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side will build a strong base and depth in the squad for the next leg of the HSBC Series.

Some of these player include Verenaisi Ditavutu, Harina Eresito and Bulou Rokodinono who were part McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast Sevens earlier this year.

Head Coach Saiasi Fuli says bringing in new players to the Fijiana side, will keep the future of woman sevens is healthy in the country as player compete for a spot in the squad.

“The future of 7s rugby is healthy and I just need to keep introducing the new girls to the environment. And keep them occupied and challenge the current squad members for a spot in the series.”

Fuli says these players will need to engage more in rugby through the Skipper Cup competition, the 7s window and other regional tournament.

The more they play rugby, the more they can gain experience and expose them to international competition.