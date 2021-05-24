Home

Strict guidelines for the Super 7s series

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 5, 2022 6:47 am

The Fiji Rugby Union is ramping up its protocols as it heads into its first Fun Flavour Super Sevens Series at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka tomorrow.

The tournament will go on as scheduled despite the increase in the number of COVID cases in the country, and the Union is working closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure all measures are followed.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says keeping its spectators and players safe is the top priority of the Fiji Rugby Union.

“The protocols are the same but we want to lift them to another level because of the current spread of COVID 19. Only vaccinated people will be allowed in. Everyone will have to come masked up. “

The tournament will see 16 men’s and 12 women’s teams take part in the three-day tournament.

