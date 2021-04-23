Still hope for Mocenacagi

There’s a ray of hope for former Fiji 7s forward Sevuloni Mocenacagi.

He may have his contract terminated by the Fiji Rugby Union before being dropped from the national squad, however, it’s not the end of the road for the 30-year-old.

Fiji 7s coach, Gareth Baber, says it was his decision to terminate Mocenacagi’s contract.

Baber says his decision was based on a number of factors relating to Mocenacagi’s development.

However, Baber while responding to questions by FBC Sports adds the Nukuilau, Navosa man may be no longer under contract, but he could get back in the national training group with good performances in domestic tournaments.

Mocenacagi was axed from the national squad after the first FRU Super Series leg at Lawaqa Park in Navosa in January.

He copped two red cards in the tournament, one for a high tackle on Ratu Filise forward Wame Ratuva and the other for throwing the ball at the referee while playing for Yamacia.

His Yamacia team later failed to turn up for the 11th/12th playoff against Wadigi Salvo.

Fiji 7s Coach Baber says that Mocenacagi has not been part of the national squad since February.

Yesterday, Mocenacagi said he has accepted the decision by the FRU to terminate his contract.

He also apologized to the nation, the FRU and especially to everyone that has backed him over the years when he started his rugby career.

Speaking to FBC Sports in Nadi, he says he fully takes responsibility for his actions that led to the 12 games suspension.

Mocenacagi adds everyday he regrets the unsportsmanlike character he portrayed on the field.

“If given the chance at wearing the white jersey I am always ready. I have learnt from my mistake, trying to better myself because I know most followers of the sport are young kids”.

He says he cannot go back and change things but he will just try and right the wrong.