Still a surreal feeling for Naduvalo

Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team speedster, Vuiviwa Naduvalo says it all still feels surreal playing in the World Series, as it was something that he had always dreamt about when he was young.

Naduvalo took the Singapore and Vancouver tournaments by storm as he showcased his footwork and speed that saw him rack up a total of 80 points.

However the flyer from Semo Village, Nadroga insists he still has a lot to learn in the abbreviated code.

“Like I’ve always watched those big teams and big names on the TV but now I’ve gotten to meet them on match days and for me, I’ve learned a lot.”

It also did not seem like the 24-year-old was on debut as he scored 16 tries in 12 games.



Vuiviwa Naduval [back, left]

Naduvalo says he really enjoyed playing on the big stage but he will need to improve on a few things.

“Areas to work on for me personally I know my defence, it’s been one of my weaknesses in these tournaments, I need to work on in that particular area.”

He adds that he will work even harder to try and be part of the team for the upcoming legs.

The Toulouse 7s will be held from the 20th-22nd of next month.