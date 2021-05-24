Home

Start well and finish strong:Fuli

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 22, 2021 5:56 am
[pic:fiji rugby]

Three tough pool games await the Fiji 7s side at the Dubai which kicks off on Friday.

Olympic bronze medal-winning Fijiana Coach Saiasi Fuli who is also looking after the men’s side is interested to see how the new players will react to their first World Series tournament outing.

Fuli says it’s an exciting time and he loves to embrace the challenges.

He adds a good start is vital in Dubai.

‘It’s always the case we have to map our plan, we have to align our goal that is to start well with Dubai and then finish strong, it’s always tough to play in back to back tournaments especially at the start of a new season.

The first Dubai 7s competition starts on Friday and ends on Sunday while the second tournament will be held next weekend.

The Men’s team will face France at 7:22pm on Friday, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am on Saturday.

The Fijiana 7s team will meet Ireland at 5:22pm on Friday and then Canada at 8:56pm.

Their last pool match is against Russia at 3:05am on Saturday.

You can watch all the action live on FBC TV.

 

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.