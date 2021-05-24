Home

Sevens

Star studded Mt Masada for Super 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 3, 2022 5:45 am
Olympic bronze medalist Sesenieli Donu in action for Mount Masada at the ANZ stadium in Suva.

Shadow Fijiana 7s side, Mt Masada, will field a star-studded side at the first Fun Flavour Super 7s Series leg in Sigatoka which starts today.

Olympic bronze medalists Vasiti Solikoviti, Rusila Nagasau, Sesenieli Donu, Reapi Uluinasau, Alowesi Nakoci, Laisani Likuceva, Ana Maria Naimasi, Lavenia Tinai, and Ana Maria Roqica are in the side.

Also in the team are new national reps Ivamere Nabura and Verenaisi Bari.

Fijiana 7s members Vani Buleki and Mereani Rogosau make up the squad along with former Coca Cola Games sprint queen Laisani Moceisawana.

Team captain Rusila Nagasau says this is the first time for them to play together in a tournament with Bari, Nabura, and Moceisawana.

“For us that’s what we want for the new players to come and feel the competition weve been through especially here in the local competition and from here we’ll take them to the world series for them to have the feeling here before they go back to the world series and perform in the world stage”

Mt Masada is in pool A with Valkyries and Striders.

Pool B will see Seahawks face Waitui Waidroka and Savusavu.

Police, Yasawa and Fire Wardens make up pool C while Lilian Amazon, Marist and Lautoka are in pool D.

The womens competition kicks off today at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can watch the first Super Series leg at Lawaqa Park which starts on Thursday LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports

Overseas viewers can watch it LIVE on Pay-Per-View for $10 USD on FBC Pop on the Walesi App.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.