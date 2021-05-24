Stage set for Wairiki 7s

The 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s kicks off this morning with the Under 21 competition.

Tournament Director Iowane Gade says 32 teams will compete in the Under 21 division starting at 7.12am.

There will be a total of 48 matches played on Day 1 of the competition.

Defending Champions Dominion Brothers Blue will kick start the competition and their campaign playing against Tagimoucia Green.

Captain Saki Siqila says they will be counting every game as a final, beginning from the first match as all teams will come prepared.

“We know that all teams will be coming out strong and we know that we are a team from Suva – so coming out here in Wairiki won’t be an easy job for us.”

The Dominion Brothers Blue side will take on Infinity Juice Fiji Selection in their 2nd pool game, and Seniboro Brothers in their final pool game at mid-day.