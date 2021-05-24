St Teresa on a mission

St Teresa is hoping to carry on the legacy of producing national rugby players.

This is a team of players from the infamous Nukubalavu village in Savusavu, which produced players like Fijian Drua scrumhalf Frank Lomani and Fijiana Drua center Vani Arei, Fiji 7s reps Iowane Raturaciri, Iowane Teba and Daniela Yaya.

Coach Wainiu Dominiko says they are hopeful the Marist 7s will give them enough mileage to become the best in 7s in the future.

“The talent is out there in the village so they just need to get exposed and for them to come and play, a bunch of raw talents is still there, the only thing is they need to come and expose themselves and then the officials can see them”.

Dominiko says playing against other bigger teams is not a threat but a challenge.

“I told the girls from outside, regardless of the Fijiana reps you play your own thing, show the world what you’re capable of doing and only then you can be up there”.

The Eliminations for the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s Women’s tournament will be held tomorrow.