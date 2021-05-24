Home

Sevens

Springboks name 17 member squad for Olympics

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 28, 2021 6:58 pm
Neil Powell

The Springboks 7s have named a 17 member squad for the Tokyo Olympic Games next month.

Head Coach Neil Powell has included some new players along with a few season campaigners.

Chris Dry, Branco Du Preez,Justin Geduld, Siviwe Soyizwapi,Ruhan Nel,Steadman Gans and Dylan Sage are some of the experienced players in the squad.

Article continues after advertisement

Also included are Selvyn Davids, JC Pretorious, Impi Visser, Sakoyisa Makata, Zain Davids and Muller Du Plessis.

Kurt-Lee Arendse, Ronald Brown and Lubabalo Dobela make up the rest of the squad.

Powell will have to cut his squad to 13 before the Games.

The Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo, Japan from July 23rd to August 8th.

