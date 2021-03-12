Special year for Marist 7s

32 new men’s teams will get a taste of Fiji’s biggest 7s tournament, the 45th Fiji Bitter Sapphire Marist 7s.

The pools were drawn today with new teams including a side from Moala in Lau, six teams from Vanua Levu and teams from Kadavu will rub shoulders against some of the best local sevens giants.

Defending champions Tabadamu heads Pool A with Lami Cavalliers, B Town Blues and Naisogoceva Babas.

2020 runner-up Police White are no longer part of the tournament however Police Blue seals its place in the tournament, heading Pool J with Kavala Bay Babas, Hehevia Blues and Fresh’et Navy.

The national team who are named Fiji Shadow is in Pool G with newcomers Moala Vonokula, NYB Rugby and Paradise Beverage Fiji Gold.

Marist Rugby Club President, Lawrence Tikaram, says the 45th tournament is a special one for them.

“We dedicate the tournament to our front-liners and I think that’s an important message. On this day last year, there was the first announcement and I think at many times we tend to take for granted what we have around us, how well we are enjoying life right now in Fiji. We want to thank these people, the hardworking military offices, our police and medical officers, airport officers and everyone that is working in quarantine to manage and contain and giving us the freedom to be able to come and host one of the biggest events ever.”

The 45th Fiji Bitter Sapphire Marist 7s will take place from next Thursday to Friday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The pools are as follows: