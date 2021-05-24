Sevens
South Africa wins Seville 7s
January 31, 2022 8:08 am
South Africa has been crowned the Seville 7s champions after beating Australia 33-7 in the final today.
Christie Grobbelaar scored a double for the South African side as they walked away with a gold medal to their name.
Australia was first on the board with a Ben Dowling try.
Grobbelaar scored the equalizer to put the Blitzbok back into the game just before the break.
Grobbelaar opened the scoring in second-half with Ryan Oosthuizen, Darren Adonis, and Impi Visser tries bagging South Africa another goal in the HSBC Sevens Series.
