Sevens

South Africa wins Seville 7s

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 31, 2022 8:08 am

South Africa has been crowned the Seville 7s champions after beating Australia 33-7 in the final today.

Christie Grobbelaar scored a double for the South African side as they walked away with a gold medal to their name.

Australia was first on the board with a Ben Dowling try.

Grobbelaar scored the equalizer to put the Blitzbok back into the game just before the break.

Grobbelaar opened the scoring in second-half with Ryan Oosthuizen, Darren Adonis, and Impi Visser tries bagging South Africa another goal in the HSBC Sevens Series.

