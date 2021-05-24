Home

Sevens

South Africa wins 8th Dubai 7s title

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 28, 2021 4:00 am
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

South Africa outclassed the United States of America in the final to take the Dubai 7s title.

Ronald Brown was in sublime form scoring a hat-trick in their 42-7 win.

USA did not look like the team that defeated Fiji in the semi-final as they were punished in all areas of the game.

Article continues after advertisement

Brown got his first two minutes into the match before the physical JC Pretorius extended their lead six minutes later.

Nippy Brown worked his magic to get his second at the hooter as South Africa led comfortably 21-0 at halftime.

He was on the board again a minute into the second half before the speedy Selvyn Davids added another.

They weren’t done yet as Shaun Williams added the sixth and winning try.

Lucas Lacamp scored USA’s only points.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
FRIDAY26 NOVEMBER
M105:32PMSouth Africa28 - 7IrelandPool C
M25:54PMGreat Britain17 - 12JapanPool C
M56:16PMUSA14 - 7KenyaPool B
M46:38PMArgentina28 - 7SpainPool B
M37:00PMAustralia35 - 19CanadaPool A
M67:22PMFiji24 - 15FrancePool A
M79:24PMSouth Africa52 - 12JapanPool C
M89:46PMGreat Britain26 - 19IrelandPool C
M910:08PMUSA7 - 12SpainPool B
M1010:30PMArgentina22 - 17KenyaPool B
M1110:30PMAustralia17 - 10FrancePool A
M1210:52PMFiji29 - 14CanadaPool A
SATURDAY27 NOVEMBER
M1312:08AMIreland33 - 0JapanPool C
M1412:40AMGreat Britain12 - 31South AfricaPool C
M151:02AMKenya26 - 12SpainPool B
M161:24AMArgentina21 - 21USAPool B
M172:35AMCanada14 - 24FrancePool A
M183:33AMFiji17 - 12AustraliaPool A
SATURDAY27 NOVEMBER
M196:28PMArgentina17 - 12IrelandCup Quarter-finals
M206:50PMSouth Africa29 - 5AustraliaCup Quarter-finals
M217:12PMUSA35 - 17Great BritainCup Quarter-finals
M227:34PMFiji19 - 5KenyaCup Quarter-finals
M238:01PMSpain45 - 14Canada9th Place Semi-Final
M248:23PMFrance33 - 0Japan9th Place Semi-Final
M259:29PMIreland14 - 35Australia5th Place Semi-Final
M269:51PMGreat Britain33 - 5Kenya5th Place Semi-Final
M2710:18PMArgentina7 - 17South AfricaCup Semi-Final
M2810:40PMUSA21 - 19FijiCup Semi-Final
M2911:02PMCanada22 - 14Japan11th Place Play-Off
M3011:24PMSpain26 - 28France9th Place Play-Off
Sunday28 November
M3112:13AMIreland29 - 7Kenya7th Place Play-Off
M321:15AMAustralia35 - 21Great Britain5th Place Play-Off
M332:29AMArgentina19 - 12Fiji3rd Place Play-Off
M343:26AMSouth Africa42 - 7USACup Final

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.