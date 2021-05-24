Sevens
South Africa wins 8th Dubai 7s title
November 28, 2021 4:00 am
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]
South Africa outclassed the United States of America in the final to take the Dubai 7s title.
Ronald Brown was in sublime form scoring a hat-trick in their 42-7 win.
USA did not look like the team that defeated Fiji in the semi-final as they were punished in all areas of the game.
Brown got his first two minutes into the match before the physical JC Pretorius extended their lead six minutes later.
Nippy Brown worked his magic to get his second at the hooter as South Africa led comfortably 21-0 at halftime.
Just Selvyn Davids doing Selvyn Davids things 🔥#Dubai7s | #HSBC7s | @Blitzboks pic.twitter.com/1lopeLxEMS
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) November 27, 2021
He was on the board again a minute into the second half before the speedy Selvyn Davids added another.
They weren’t done yet as Shaun Williams added the sixth and winning try.
Lucas Lacamp scored USA’s only points.
|MATCH
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|POOL
|FRIDAY
|26 NOVEMBER
|M1
|05:32PM
|South Africa
|28 - 7
|Ireland
|Pool C
|M2
|5:54PM
|Great Britain
|17 - 12
|Japan
|Pool C
|M5
|6:16PM
|USA
|14 - 7
|Kenya
|Pool B
|M4
|6:38PM
|Argentina
|28 - 7
|Spain
|Pool B
|M3
|7:00PM
|Australia
|35 - 19
|Canada
|Pool A
|M6
|7:22PM
|Fiji
|24 - 15
|France
|Pool A
|M7
|9:24PM
|South Africa
|52 - 12
|Japan
|Pool C
|M8
|9:46PM
|Great Britain
|26 - 19
|Ireland
|Pool C
|M9
|10:08PM
|USA
|7 - 12
|Spain
|Pool B
|M10
|10:30PM
|Argentina
|22 - 17
|Kenya
|Pool B
|M11
|10:30PM
|Australia
|17 - 10
|France
|Pool A
|M12
|10:52PM
|Fiji
|29 - 14
|Canada
|Pool A
|SATURDAY
|27 NOVEMBER
|M13
|12:08AM
|Ireland
|33 - 0
|Japan
|Pool C
|M14
|12:40AM
|Great Britain
|12 - 31
|South Africa
|Pool C
|M15
|1:02AM
|Kenya
|26 - 12
|Spain
|Pool B
|M16
|1:24AM
|Argentina
|21 - 21
|USA
|Pool B
|M17
|2:35AM
|Canada
|14 - 24
|France
|Pool A
|M18
|3:33AM
|Fiji
|17 - 12
|Australia
|Pool A
|SATURDAY
|27 NOVEMBER
|M19
|6:28PM
|Argentina
|17 - 12
|Ireland
|Cup Quarter-finals
|M20
|6:50PM
|South Africa
|29 - 5
|Australia
|Cup Quarter-finals
|M21
|7:12PM
|USA
|35 - 17
|Great Britain
|Cup Quarter-finals
|M22
|7:34PM
|Fiji
|19 - 5
|Kenya
|Cup Quarter-finals
|M23
|8:01PM
|Spain
|45 - 14
|Canada
|9th Place Semi-Final
|M24
|8:23PM
|France
|33 - 0
|Japan
|9th Place Semi-Final
|M25
|9:29PM
|Ireland
|14 - 35
|Australia
|5th Place Semi-Final
|M26
|9:51PM
|Great Britain
|33 - 5
|Kenya
|5th Place Semi-Final
|M27
|10:18PM
|Argentina
|7 - 17
|South Africa
|Cup Semi-Final
|M28
|10:40PM
|USA
|21 - 19
|Fiji
|Cup Semi-Final
|M29
|11:02PM
|Canada
|22 - 14
|Japan
|11th Place Play-Off
|M30
|11:24PM
|Spain
|26 - 28
|France
|9th Place Play-Off
|Sunday
|28 November
|M31
|12:13AM
|Ireland
|29 - 7
|Kenya
|7th Place Play-Off
|M32
|1:15AM
|Australia
|35 - 21
|Great Britain
|5th Place Play-Off
|M33
|2:29AM
|Argentina
|19 - 12
|Fiji
|3rd Place Play-Off
|M34
|3:26AM
|South Africa
|42 - 7
|USA
|Cup Final