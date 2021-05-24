South Africa wins 8th Dubai 7s title

South Africa outclassed the United States of America in the final to take the Dubai 7s title.

Ronald Brown was in sublime form scoring a hat-trick in their 42-7 win.

USA did not look like the team that defeated Fiji in the semi-final as they were punished in all areas of the game.

Brown got his first two minutes into the match before the physical JC Pretorius extended their lead six minutes later.

Nippy Brown worked his magic to get his second at the hooter as South Africa led comfortably 21-0 at halftime.

He was on the board again a minute into the second half before the speedy Selvyn Davids added another.

They weren’t done yet as Shaun Williams added the sixth and winning try.

Lucas Lacamp scored USA’s only points.