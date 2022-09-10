South Africa wary of Ireland

[Source: Rugby World Cup 7s 2022/Twitter]

Rugby World Cup 7s host South Africa looks sharp but are wary of a physical Ireland side.

The two teams will clash in the quarter-final tomorrow after recording big wins in their respective round of 16 clashes.

Ireland dismantled Portugal 24-0 and went on to upset England 17-5.

South Africa breezed past Chile 32-5.

Player, Ronald Brown says they can’t let their guard down against Ireland.

“I think we need to go back to the drawing board and fix some errors. But I know we will be ready for them. We know what they are capable of and they’re a good fit but if the boys can stick to the plan than we can be successful.”

South Africa battles Ireland tomorrow at 8.33am.

In other quarter-final matches, France meets Australia at 6.35am, Samoa takes on Fiji at 7.35am and New Zealand faces Argentina at 5.35am.