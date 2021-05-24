Home

South Africa top seed in Edmonton 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 25, 2021 7:22 am
South Africa won the 2021 Vancouver 7s.[Source:World Rugby]

The Blitzboks enter the Edmonton 7s which starts tomorrow as top seeds and will face hosts Canada, Hong Kong, and Mexico in Pool A.

Earlier this week, South Africa won the Vancouver 7s and is expected to take out the title again in Edmonton.

Hong Kong Coach Paul John says South Africa is the standout team, and it will be good for his side to play them.

Article continues after advertisement

Paul adds Canada finished a spot ahead of them in sixth last week, so it is good that they have an opportunity to play against another core team in its pool.

The Edmonton 7s starts tomorrow at 3am and you can watch the action from the Edmonton 7s live on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.

 

 

 

