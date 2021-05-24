Home

Sevens

South Africa to meet Argentina in Cup semis

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 27, 2021 7:32 pm
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

South Africa has booked its place in the Dubai 7s Cup semi-final after disposing of Australia 29-5 in the second Cup quarter-final.

They will meet Argentina in the semis.

The Blitzboks were dangerous from the first whistle as they threatened the Aussie’s meters from the try-line.

Article continues after advertisement

Selvin Davids kicked and chase but couldn’t scoop the ball inches from the try-line.

Australia survived the scare but, South Africa managed to gain possession, turning over the ball at the ruck, and was on the board with a try to JC Pretorius.

Four minutes later, Siviwe Soyizwapi extended their lead, racing to the try-line untouched, following a nice build-up play from the lineout.

Henry Hutchison made sure the Aussies go to the break with points on the board, scoring right at the hooter.
South Africa led 12-5 at halftime.

Captain Soyizwapi got his second two minutes into the second half after a set-piece play from the scrum.

Ronald Brown burst through the Aussie defensive line before passing to Davids who scored their fourth try.

Pretorius closed off the game with his double and the match-winner.

