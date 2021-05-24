South Africa to face Ireland in semi-finals

South Africa is on track to winning the Seville 7s after beating Scotland last night to book a spot in the Cup semi-finals.

The Blitzboks led at half-time with a 19-12 lead but came back in the second-half to take the win with a 31-24 victory.

South Africa will now face Ireland in the first Cup semi-final tomorrow at 3.06am.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, in the women’s semi-finals, Australia will meet USA and Ireland will face England.