Sevens
South Africa to face Ireland in semi-finals
January 30, 2022 5:26 am
South Africa's Selvyn Davids races away from the Spain defense. [Photo: World Rugby]
South Africa is on track to winning the Seville 7s after beating Scotland last night to book a spot in the Cup semi-finals.
The Blitzboks led at half-time with a 19-12 lead but came back in the second-half to take the win with a 31-24 victory.
South Africa will now face Ireland in the first Cup semi-final tomorrow at 3.06am.
Meanwhile, in the women’s semi-finals, Australia will meet USA and Ireland will face England.
