Springbok 7s into last four

After a disappointing performance in New Zealand last week, South Africa have become the first team to make the cup semi-final at the Sydney 7s in Australia.

The Springbok Sevens are assured of top spot in Pool B after beating France and Argentina.

This a under the head-to-head rule, even if the Blitzboks lose to Samoa, they would still finish above a victorious France or Argentina.

Fiji’s 26-5 win over New Zealand was their sixth in a row when the sides have met in the pool stages on the Series, because a win for the Kiwis would have seen them qualify for the semi-finals.

Australia and England sit top of Pool C and D respectively, the hosts only on points difference from USA.

The games get underway this morning at 9, with the Fijiana taking on Brazil in the women’s grade.

The men’s cup semi-final starts at 5.20pm while the final will be played at 9.56pm.

You can watch the tournament live on FBC TV.