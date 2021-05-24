South Africa out for another series title

The South African’s men 7s team arrived in Spain in a confident mood following their comprehensive back-to-back victories in the first two rounds of the Series in Dubai.

The South African team wants nothing less than to win this leg and maintain their spot at the top of the Series rankings.

South Africa captain Siviwe Soyizwapi says playing in a new venue will be a whole new experience for the team.

He adds they’re here to do their job and are excited to get started again.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s men’s and women’s teams were unable to travel to Malaga and have not been replaced.

This means opponents in their respective group matches will receive three match points for a “bye” and a score of 0-0 will be recorded for those games.