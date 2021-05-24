South Africa fired up for Edmonton 7s

Winning the Vancouver 7s tournament was a changing point for the Blitzboks after a disappointing outing at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Named the Player of the final, Ronald Brown, says the players was motivated from day one to lift their performance.

He says, claiming the title is an added boost especially with the Edmonton 7s tournament coming up in the next few days.

“We were at the bottom spec after the Olympics, it wasn’t what we wanted but we came here, bounced back, the guys were grinding and it was quite a physical final but yeah glad to pull it through.”

South Africa is amongst the top contenders for the Edmonton 7s title.

The Edmonton 7s starts on Saturday and you can watch all the action live on FBC TV and FBC Sports channel.