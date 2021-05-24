South Africa crowned Dubai 7s champion

South Africa has recorded a back-to-back win in Dubai after edging Australia in the final 10-7 to scoop another gold medal.

It was a sea-saw encounter from the start with both teams coming in strong from the start.

The Aussies were first to score from Corey Toole and the conversion Dierrich Rooche gave them a 7-0 lead.

South Africa replied with a try from Siviwe Soyizwapi just before the break, as they trailed 5-7.

Both teams failed to score any tries in the first few minutes of the second-half, but it was JC Pretorius who was able to break through the Australians defense to give them the victory.

Argentina walked away with the silver medal after beating France 38-21.