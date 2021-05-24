South Africa books spot in Seville 7s final

South Africa is on their way to another Cup finals after a convincing 26-nil win over Ireland in the semi-finals of the Seville 7 this morning.

The Blitzbok started early in the game, turning their defense into attack with Christie Grobbelaar sprinting from near the 22 metre mark to score the first try.

Shaun Williams scored in extra time before the break to put South Africa in a 14-nil lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Ireland off the South African defense for as long as they could, but the pressure go to them.

The Irish started to give penalties and gave way to South Africa’s Justin Geduld and Selvyn Davids to jot two more tries and end the game 26-0.