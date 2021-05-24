Home

South Africa and Great Britain favourites for Vancouver 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 13, 2021 12:12 pm
The Springbok 7s team during one of their training sessions [Source: Springbok 7s/twitter]

Six teams that competed at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan in July will be in action at the Vancouver 7s this weekend.

The teams include Great Britain, host Canada, USA, Ireland, Kenya and South Africa.

The Springbok 7s have named a formidable squad that has the likes of Angelo Davids, JC Pretorius and Ronald Brown, who enjoyed a breakthrough tournament in Tokyo.

Article continues after advertisement

Other teams taking part are Mexico, Hong Kong, Spain, Jamaica, Chile and Germany.

The Vancouver 7s kicks-off at 4:44am on Sunday with USA taking on Hong Kong, the quarterfinals, semi-finals and final will be held next Monday.

You can watch the tournament LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

