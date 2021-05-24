Soro plays for mum

Growing up and watching his mother struggle to provide for him and his siblings will always keep new national 7s rep Josevani Soro rooted in his goal.

Now with his mother bed-ridden, Soro believes it is now up to him to use his rugby talent to provide for his family.

With only two days to go for the first Super 7s series leg, Soro is putting in the hard yards to impress Ben Gollings in the three-day tournament.

The 26-year-old was named in the Fiji 7s team for Spain but unfortunately could not travel due to COVID cases within the team.

Soro says he’s out to prove why he deserves a spot in the national team.

“I want to prove to the coaches and selection panel that I deserve the spot, although I could not make it to the Spain 7s, there are more legs coming up and these local tournaments will help me get there”.

Soro is following the footsteps of his uncle former Fiji 7s rep Jimilai Naikadawa.

He says he has always had the support of his family, especially his mother.

“My family are really proud of how far I’ve come and I’m honored to be able to be part of the extended squad, I want to be like my uncle and also reach the top level of rugby”.

Tabadamu is pooled with LAR Barbarians, Wadigi Salvo and Stallions.

Defending champions Police Blue is in Pool A with Ratu Filise, Uluinakau and Devo Babas.

In Pool B is Raiwasa Taveuni, Police White, Fire and Nawaka.

Pool C has Army, Wardens, Eastern Saints and Dominion Brothers.

The first leg starts on Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Overseas viewers can watch it LIVE on Pay-Per-View for $10 USD on FBC Pop on the Walesi App.