Some overseas based players for Nawaka at Tabadamu 7s

Some overseas-based players will feature for the Nawaka Black side at the 2nd Basic Homes Tabadamu 7s tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi this weekend.

The side started preparation just a few days ago and will be out to give top teams a good run for their money when the tournament kicks off this Friday.

Captain Jope Qasenivalu says the side has been preparing well for the two-day tournament however exposing their younger players is the main goal of the team.

‘We’ve got a young team and most of the boys are high school leavers from last year and a few from overseas as well, like New Zealand so we are building the team during the Tabadamu 7s and other upcoming 7s so winning the tournament will be like a bonus to us so we are trusting the young boys.’

The latest player from the club to wear the national jumper is current World Rugby 7s Rookie of the Year Meli Derenalagi.

Other players from Nawaka that have represented Fiji in either 7s or 15s included brothers Apisai and Semisi Naevo, Norman Ligairi, Lalai Driu, Senivalati Laulau, Simione Saravanua, Vuniani Derenalagi and Raymond Rodan.